Matchroom Boxing partners with Empire Fighting Chance with major financial donation to grass roots

Matchroom Boxing is today delighted to announce a groundbreaking, major investment partnership with pioneering boxing charity Empire Fighting Chance to support up to 100 amateur boxing clubs across the UK.

Fresh from receiving Parliamentary praise from MP Chris Webb in the House of Commons for its outstanding work in the Community, the world’s leading boxing promoter Matchroom has further underlined its commitment to inspiring the heart and soul of the sport.

Thanks to a sizeable six-figure contribution, courtesy of the Matchroom Charitable Foundation, the exciting, new association will benefit thousands of young people over the next three years.

Empire work with young people aged 8 to 25 who have been hit by inequality and poverty. The young people Empire work with are often experiencing poor physical and mental health as the result of trauma and toxic conditions.

Empire combines non-contact boxing with intensive personal support to challenge and inspire young people to realise their unique potential. Empire’s model features a powerful fusion of boxing and psychology, delivered by coaches and therapists that young people can trust, in a place where they feel safe, cared for and understood.

The outstanding results in Bristol inspired local authorities in South Wales to invite Empire to replicate their work in deprived communities across the region.

And now, over the next three years, Empire and Matchroom will work with around 100 amateur boxing clubs across the UK, providing them with the resources to deliver Empire’s psychologically informed programmes and develop sustainable business models.

Eddie Hearn, Chairman at Matchroom Sport, said: “Sometimes we can’t help enough, because there are so many people who need help. And whilst we will continue to make meaningful contributions to grassroots clubs across the UK, this partnership with Empire Fighting Chance enables us to sustain charitable donations in a way that not only helps clubs to survive but also supports thousands of young people to thrive. This partnership will have a significant impact on the lives of many, and we are delighted to be involved.”

Alex Le Guével, Matchroom Boxing Head of Community Development, added: “At Matchroom, we are totally committed to supporting and developing the sport at grassroots level. Our partnership with Empire Fighting Chance will redefine grassroots boxing provision, firstly in the UK, before expanding to impact communities worldwide.”

Empire Fighting Chance co-founders Martin Bisp and Jamie Sanigar, said: “Partnering with Matchroom is an exciting opportunity to elevate our work to a global platform. We’re grateful for Matchroom’s generosity and long-term commitment to helping us transform boxing clubs across the UK and beyond. Boxing holds a unique position within communities; people who might never walk into traditional support services find their way through the doors of Empire Fighting Chance and our partner clubs.

“Through our network, we are reducing poor mental health, helping young people exit criminal behaviour and gangs. Our work saves lives, and alongside Matchroom, we have the chance to forever change the boxing landscape.”

Empire Fighting Chance’s story began eighteen years ago from the Empire Amateur Boxing Club when founders Martin and Jamie spotted two young men dealing drugs in a park near to their gym in inner city Bristol. They decided to tackle their behaviour by inviting them for a private training session. Both enjoyed it and turned up the following week with a few friends. Within six weeks 50 young people were attending sessions five nights a week. Over time they have evolved from a small boxing project into a national charity using a pioneering approach that harnesses the power of sport.

Empire now directly supports approximately 3,500 young people each year. Empire’s work gives young people the skills, knowledge, and inspiration they need to make positive changes to how they think and behave and to improve their lives. Despite the chronic adversity they face, they return to school, exit gangs, develop positive relationships, get work, and feel healthier and happier.

The Empire model has allowed them to identify exceptional organisations further afield, training and supporting them to deliver their work across the UK.

In March 2022, Empire officially partnered with England Boxing to amplify their impact through amateur boxing clubs. Empire recruit, train, and support boxing clubs to deliver Empire programmes in their communities.

These clubs have in turn supported 15,000 young people and raised more than £2million resulting in sustainable transformation for their communities.

If your boxing club is interested in working with Empire Fighting Chance, please contact aaron@empirefightingchance.org

ABOUT MATCHROOM CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

The Matchroom Charitable Foundation was created to centralise the benevolent efforts of Matchroom Sport, the global sports promotion company headed by Eddie Hearn, and its subsidiaries – the Professional Darts Corporation, Matchroom Boxing, World Snooker and Matchroom Multi Sport.

For over 30 years, Matchroom Sport has donated millions of pounds to a wide-range of charities throughout its many sporting activities, including sports and community charities, and a number of hospices for both children and adults.

Matchroom now promotes in excess of 200 event days per year in the UK, selling over 400,000 tickets in the process. Part of the Foundation’s funding comes from a contribution equivalent to £1 for every ticket sold for these events. The Matchroom Charitable Foundation aims to channel these monies to create a significant and sustainable impact on deserving causes which make a difference to people’s lives.