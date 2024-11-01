Mike Tyson on Jake Paul, Fight Psychology, Career Retrospective | THE ART OF WARD





In this captivating episode of THE ART OF WARD, boxing legend Mike Tyson opens up about his highly anticipated fight against Jake Paul. Join us as Tyson dives deep into the psychology of fighting, sharing his insights on what it takes to compete at the highest level. He also reflects on his legendary career, offering a rare glimpse into the mindset that made him one of the greatest boxers of all time and sharing unrivaled stories about Muhammad Ali, his loss to Buster Douglas, and Don King. Don’t miss this exclusive look into Tyson’s thoughts on the evolution of the sport, his own journey and the new generation of fighters!

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:01:00) – Fight vs. Jake Paul, Future Fights

(00:03:33) – Growing Up In Brownsville, Brooklyn

(00:08:15) – Psychology of Fighting

(00:11:00) – Relationship with Cus D’amato

(00:14:30) – Youngest Heavyweight Champ

(00:17:30) – Michael Spinks Fight, Don King

(00:21:30) – Buster Douglas Loss

(00:23:30) – Family Life

(00:24:00) – Prison Time

(00:26:16) – Handling Financials

(00:30:45) – Holyfield Fight, Ear Bite

(00:33:00) – Making Amends

(00:35:15) – Hoverboard Accident, Hasbulla

(00:37:15) – Quick Hitters

(00:41:43) – END

