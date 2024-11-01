Home / Boxing Videos / Who next for Daniel Dubois? 👀 | Frank Warren exclusive on Anthony Joshua and Fabio Wardley links

Who next for Daniel Dubois? 👀 | Frank Warren exclusive on Anthony Joshua and Fabio Wardley links

Sky Sports Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Promoter Frank Warren is working towards building Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley as a future “mega fight” at Wembley Stadium. Dubois, who will defend the IBF world title in February, won’t fight Wardley next but other contenders like Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker could be considered.

