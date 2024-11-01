“I Feel Amazing!” Mike Tyson on His Fight with Jake Paul | THE ART OF WARD

In the latest powerful episode of THE ART OF WARD, Mike Tyson sat down with Andre Ward to discuss his highly anticipated fight against Jake Paul. Tyson opens up about his confidence in winning the bout, why he took it and shares his thoughts on what this fight means to him. He also expresses how great he feels and his desire to continue fighting beyond this match. Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation filled with insights from a boxing legend!
Full episode is here: https://youtu.be/T8jSZ2p3xlQ
Listen on ALL major audio platforms!
#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #MikeTyson #andreward #jakepaul #netflix
