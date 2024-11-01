Jennifer Miranda was the most outstanding of October  – World Boxing Association

Jennifer Miranda was named Boxer of the Month by the Women’s Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) after winning the WBA interim featherweight belt on October 20.

The Spanish fighter defeated Panamanian Teresa Almengor at the Las Vegas Theater in Madrid, Spain, in a wide unanimous decision in which she displayed her best boxing to win in great shape.

Miranda maintained her undefeated record and is now aiming for the best in the category. The lanky fighter reached 12 wins in her professional career while she is undefeated and has knocked out one opponent.

With the announcement of Miranda’s recognition, the official ranking for the month of October was also published, which is public in the corresponding section of the WBA website.