LIVE WEIGH-IN! Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title Fight 💥





Join us in Birmingham for the weigh-in and final face-off between IBO World Super-Bantamweight Champion Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud in what has already become a fierce rivalry. Also weighing-in are Chantelle Cameron, Ekow Essuman, Ezra Taylor, Eithan James & more as they prepare ahead of another blockbuster night of boxing, tomorrow night, live from 7pm on TNT Sports.

