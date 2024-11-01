Floyd Schofield vs. Telles Giron | WEIGH-IN





The undefeated Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. (17-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas will make his anticipated return to the ring in a 12-round fight against the gritty Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Girón (20-3, 13 KOs) of Querétaro, Mexico, for the WBA International Lightweight Title. The event, presented in association with Davies Entertainment, is scheduled to take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, November 2, and exclusively broadcast worldwide on DAZN starting at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET.

