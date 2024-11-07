“He's Scared” Ray Ford Reacts To Intense Orlando Gonzalez Face Off Matchroom Boxing 7 hours ago Boxing Videos Ray Ford talks to DAZN’s Justin Shackil about Orlando Gonzalez and his future at Super Featherweight after squaring off with Saturday’s opponent Orlando Gonzalez at the final press conference in Philadelphia. #EnnisChukhadzhian #FordGonzalez #RodriguezGuevara * Boxing face Ford GONZALEZ he39s INTENSE Interview Matchroom Boxing Orlando Ray Ray Ford reacts scared 2024-11-07 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest