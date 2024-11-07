Niyomtrong vs Collazo countdown begins  – World Boxing Association

The minimumweight unification fight between World Boxing Association (WBA) champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and WBO champion Oscar Collazo will be one of the main attractions at Latino Night, Riyadh Season’s event, next Saturday, November 16 at The Venue, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Thai will face the Puerto Rican as part of this great event, which will have five Latin American boxers fighting against top level opponents in five promising bouts.

In the case of Niyomtrong, a long-time WBA champion, he will face one of those Latin stars. The Asian has proven to be the best in the division thanks to his great victories against top level opponents and comes from defending his crown as a visitor in Australia against Alex Winwood last September 7 in a stupendous performance.

However, now he will have the opposition of Collazo, who is a very complicated opponent and is the favorite according to the predictions of many specialists. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican last fought in June when he defeated Gerardo Zapata at home and now he knows he is going to the most important fight of his career in which he intends to consolidate his position as unified champion.

Niyomtrong has a record of 25 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts, while Collazo has 10 wins and 7 knockouts.