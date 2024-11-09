Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Fight Marathon Before World Title Fight Vs Pedro Guevara





Unbeaten pound for pound superstar Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez looks to continue his fine form against Pedro Guevara in Philadelphia. Watch several of Bam’s fight under the Matchroom banner back to back against the likes of Carlos Cuadras, Srisket Sor Rungvisai, Juan Francisco Estrada, Cristian Gonzalez, Israel Gonzalez and Jose Alejandro Burgos in the build-up to get in the mood!

#BamRodriguez #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.