Boots & Bam Both On The Hunt For BIG KOs | 2 Kings Preview

Chris Mannix, Sergio Mora, Akin Reyes and Barak Bess preview the action in Philadelphia as Boots Ennis faces Karen Chukhadzhian and Bam Rodriguez meets Pedro Guevara in a spectacular double header. DAZN Boxing Show brought to you by Gladiator 2.

