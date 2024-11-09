Home / Boxing Videos / Liam Paro & Richardson Hitchins Face Off Before Dec 7 World Title Fight 👑

Liam Paro & Richardson Hitchins Face Off Before Dec 7 World Title Fight 👑

The IBF World 140lbs Title is on the line December 7 in Puerto Rico when Champion Liam Paro defends vs mandatory challenger Richardson Hitchins. Watch as both men come head to head just under a month out.

