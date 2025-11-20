Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez v Anthony Yarde Open Workout LIVE | Riyadh Season: Ring IV 💥 #Riyadhseason

We’re back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to see the Open Workout ahead of David Benavidez & Anthony Yarde’s World Title clash to cement themselves at the top of the light-heavyweight division. Watch both main eventers take to the ring as well as a stacked undercard including Queensberry’s Sam Noakes, who will fight for his first World Title against the world class Abdullah Mason. Also see Devin Haney, Brian Norman Jr, Jesse Rodriguez, Fernando Daniel Martinez & more who all prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

