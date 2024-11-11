Road To Riyadh | Fight Week Is Here, Re-Live All The Moments Leading Up To Latino Night In Riyadh!

Don’t Miss Out Saturday Nov. 16th As Golden Boy Promotions Presents An Epic Event In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Putting Some Of Their Best Latino Talents To Give The Fans A Action Packed Event!
Zurdo vs Chris Billam Smith Takes place Sat. Nov. 16th, As The Riyadh Season Latino Night Main Event! This Is A Free To Watch Event And Will Feature Some Of Golden Boy’s Best Fighters!
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #gilberto #zurdo #ramirez #mexico #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #highlights #bestmoments #roadtoriyadh #riyadhseason #riyadh #saudiarabia
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl