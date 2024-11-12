HUNTLEY CAPTURES QUEENSBERRY CONTRACT

EXPLOSIVE FLYWEIGHT AMATEUR star Ruth Huntley will turn professional having signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The Gillingham-based 18-year-old had 17 fights in the amateurs, losing just two and winning eight by stoppage. The product of West Ham won two National titles and numerous Box Cup tournaments. She will be trained out of Kent Gloves in her home town by Dean Goodell, along with Eddie Lam, who trains Skye Nicolson.

“I can’t wait, this is my biggest dream since I started boxing,” said Ruth. “I signed with my managers (WBM) in May and ever since then I have just been waiting to sign with Frank, more hoping to sign with Frank!

“It was surreal meeting him, I just couldn’t believe it. He knew about me and obviously I have been sparring with pros since I was 15-16. He had heard a lot of stories about me, how strong I am and whatever.

“I always liked watching boxing and always liked Katie Taylor, which is what started it for me. The main thing is my strength, when I found out I was strong I just carried on with it.

“I am aiming to be different. People say I am like a female version of Moses (Itauma), which are obviously massive boots to fill, but I am happy to do it.

“I want to put all my strength and aggression into all my fights. I don’t do much talking, but I think people will be a bit surprised.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted to welcome Ruth to the team as our youngest female recruit to date and she is quite a little character, who I am sure the public will quickly warm to.

“The main thing, of course, is she can fight. To have roughly 50% stoppages in the amateurs is unusual and to do it as a female flyweight is even more unusual. Watching Ruth is going to be an exciting prospect and I am very much looking forward to launching her professional journey.”