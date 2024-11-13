Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Gilberto Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr! Zurdo Making A Name For Himself As Cruiserweight!

Quick Jabs | Gilberto Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr! Zurdo Making A Name For Himself As Cruiserweight!

The Cruiserweight Division Is Up For Grabs, As The 1st Mexican To Accomplish Winning Cruiserweight World Title, Zurdo Looks To Unify and Be Undisputed!
Zurdo vs Chris Billam Smith Takes place Sat. Nov. 16th, As The Riyadh Season Latino Night Main Event! This Is A Free To Watch Event And Will Feature Some Of Golden Boy’s Best Fighters!

Gilberto Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr
Oct. 7th, 2023 – The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV #ZurdoSmith

