The Greatest Knockouts in PBC History

A look at the 10 of the most dynamite KOs the boxing world has witnessed in this era.

In sports, there is no greater finale than the knockout. Over the years, fight fans have witnessed some of the most devastating finishes on Premier Boxing Champions. Without further ado, here is a look at the 10 greatest KOs in PBC history:

10

David Benavidez vs. Rogelio Medina

Date: May 20, 2017 Venue: Laredo Energy Arena, Laredo Background: This was a significant moment for Benavidez as he sought to establish himself in the super middleweight division. At just 20 years old, Benavidez was an up-and-coming fighter with an undefeated record, known for his power and boxing skills. “Porky” Medina, on the other hand, was an experienced fighter known for his rugged style, durability, and relentless pressure. He had previously faced elite fighters in the division, including a challenging loss to James DeGale in a title fight. This was seen as a dangerous test for the young Benavidez. This fight was a WBC title eliminator, meaning the winner would be in line to challenge for a world title. Benavidez ultimately dominated the fight, displaying his power and technical prowess by stopping Medina in the eighth round, solidifying his place among the top contenders and setting him on the path toward his first world title.

9

Murat Gassiev vs. Jordan Shimmell

Date: May 17, 2016 Venue: Black Bear Casino, Carlton Background: Gassiev vs. Shimmell marked an important bout in the cruiserweight division. Gassiev, a promising young talent from Russia, was making a name for himself with his powerful punching and aggressive style. Trained by veteran coach Abel Sanchez, he was unbeaten at the time, with a growing reputation as a future star in the division. Heading into the fight, Gassiev was already the IBF’s No. 2 ranked cruiserweight contender, and this fight was seen as a critical stepping stone toward a title shot. Shimmell, an American cruiserweight, was a skilled and athletic fighter, although he was viewed as an underdog against the hard-hitting Gassiev. Shimmell had a strong amateur background and was known for his technical ability, which made him a credible opponent and a valuable test for Gassiev’s rise. The fight itself was an IBF eliminator, putting the winner in a favorable position to challenge for a world title. In a definitive showing of his power, Gassiev knocked out Shimmell with a devastating left hook in the first round, capturing attention across the boxing world. This victory secured Gassiev’s place as a top contender and paved the way for his eventual title shot against Denis Lebedev.

8

Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota

Date: March 4, 2017 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn Background: Lubin vs. Cota was a key matchup in the junior middleweight division, a WBC title eliminator. Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin, an American prospect known for his speed, power, and southpaw stance, had been climbing the ranks quickly. Lubin had turned professional at 18 and was touted as one of boxing’s rising stars. Heading into this bout, he was undefeated and viewed as a serious future contender, but he needed a convincing win over a solid opponent to prove his readiness for a world title. Jorge “El Demonio” Cota, a seasoned Mexican fighter, represented a significant test for Lubin. Known for his rugged style, durability, and knockout power, Cota had faced high-level competition and had the experience advantage. In a bout with serious implications, the 21-year-old Lubin displayed his skill and poise, stopping Cota in the fourth round and securing his spot as a top contender. This victory earned him a shot at the WBC title against Jermell Charlo later that year.

7

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Date: May 28, 2022 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn Title: Davis’ WBA Lightweight World Title Background: This was one of the most anticipated matchups in the lightweight division, fueled by an intense rivalry and contrasting fighting styles. The undefeated and ultra-popular Gervonta “Tank” Davis had already earned a reputation as arguably boxing’s biggest puncher, to go along with his elite boxing skills, ring IQ and world titles in three divisions. “Rolly” Romero, also unbeaten, was known for his unconventional style, power and brash personality, often taunting Davis in the lead-up to the fight. Romero’s outspoken confidence and aggressive demeanor added to the rivalry, resulting in heated exchanges and tension in press conferences and social media. Romero believed his own power and physicality could match or even surpass Davis’s, making bold predictions about scoring a knockout. Davis ultimately showcased his experience and skill, knocking out Romero in the sixth round, silencing his rival and further solidifying his reputation as one of the most dangerous punchers in boxing.

6

Jermell Charlo vs. Erickson Lubin

Date: October 14, 2017 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn Title: Charlo’s WBC Super Welterweight World Title Background: No one expected Charlo-Lubin to end so swiftly and decisively. Charlo, the undefeated WBC super welterweight champion, was already an established force—a rising star in the sport. Known for his precision and knockout ability, Charlo aimed to solidify his position as the best in the weight class. The 22 year-old Lubin was considered a prodigy, an unbeaten southpaw who possessed every attribute necessary to become a great. The 27-year-old Charlo, however, possessed those same traits. The fight generated excitement due to the contrast between Charlo’s experience and Lubin’s raw potential. There was plenty of trash talk leading up to the showdown, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated bouts in recent memory. With his reputation on the line, Charlo showed his clutch gene, landing a short, punishing right in the first that floored Lubin for good—a statement performance that established him as king of the division.

5

Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale

Date: May 18, 2019 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn Title: Wilder’s WBC Heavyweight World Title Background: Wilder vs. Breazeale was marked by intense personal animosity and high stakes in the heavyweight division. Unbeaten Wilder, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and the heaviest hitter in the heaviest weight class, was coming off a controversial split draw against Tyson Fury in 2018. The “Bronze Bomber” was eager to make a statement and reaffirm his dominance. Breazeale, a former title challenger, was known as a durable and resilient fighter with his own knockout power. This was his opportunity to secure redemption and claim his first world championship. The rivalry between Wilder and Breazeale grew increasingly heated, with altercations between their camps leading to a serious grudge match atmosphere. Wilder needed only one round to remind the boxing world why he was the world’s most feared heavyweight. A single right hand in the first was loud enough to cause many ringsiders to jump out of their seats—and powerful enough to leave Breazeale flat on his back for one of the most memorable KOs in modern heavyweight boxing.

4

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela 2 Date: December 16, 2023 Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis Background: The anticipated rematch between Colbert and “Rayo” Valenzuela followed their intense first bout in March 2023, which was marked by controversy and razor-thin scorecards which gave Colbert the win by the slightest of margins. The contentious result left both fighters wanting a clear outcome. Colbert aimed to prove his skills and resilience by securing a decisive victory this time, while Valenzuela sought to validate his performance and avenge what he and his supporters viewed as an unjust decision. The rematch fueled excitement as both fighters promised to leave no doubts this time, making it a must-watch showdown for boxing fans. This fight wasn’t anywhere near as close as the first one. Valenzuela jumped out to early lead, establishing himself as the better boxer and puncher. His dominance grew with each passing round and in the fifth, he uncorked a whipping right hook as Colbert languished along the ropes. The shot caught the Brooklyn native flush on his jaw. No count was needed as Valenzuela had exacted revenge in the most emphatic fashion.

3

Deontay Wilder vs. Artur Szpilka

Date: January 16, 2016 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn Title: Wilder’s WBC Heavyweight World Title Background: This was an intriguing clash of styles and personalities. Undefeated and boasting a high knockout ratio, Wilder was eager to defend his title for the third time and continue his rise in the heavyweight division. Szpilka, a Polish southpaw, entered the fight as an underdog but was seen as a potentially challenging stylistic matchup for Wilder. Known for his agility, movement, and confidence, Szpilka was determined to make history by becoming the first Polish heavyweight champion—and he was vocal about his belief in pulling off an upset. The buildup was intense, with Szpilka’s confidence and trash-talking adding tension to the fight’s promotion. That confidence carried over to the fight, where Szpilka had his moments as Wilder sought to figure his style out. The back and forth enthralled those ringside at Barclays Center. Then in the ninth, Wilder landed a short, powerful right hand that flattened Szpilka. The dramatic victory cemented Wilder’s reputation as the premier puncher in the heavyweight division.

2

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Date: October 15, 2022 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn Background: Like so many fights on this list, the lead-up to Plant vs. Dirrell was charged with tension and animosity as the two super middleweight contenders prepared to clash. Plant, the former IBF champion, was coming off his first professional loss to Canelo Alvarez in a high-profile unification bout where he gave a strong account of himself. Known for his smooth boxing skills, quick footwork, and sharp counterpunching, Plant was eager to rebound with a statement win. This bout was crucial to re-establishing himself as a top contender and pushing toward another title opportunity. Dirrell, a seasoned former two-time champion, brought experience, grit, and power to the matchup. Dirrell was also hungry for another shot at the title and had expressed frustration over not getting the respect he felt he deserved. Leading up to the fight, both fighters exchanged heated words and insults, with Dirrell questioning Plant’s heart and toughness, while Plant dismissed Dirrell as yesterday’s news. They fought each other with a mixture of respect and disdain. Few, if any, however, forsaw what occurred in the ninth round, when Plant dug a left hook to Dirrell’s ribs, paused for a second before coming up top with another left hook that detonated on the chin. Dirrell crumpled to the canvas, giving Plant a highlight-reel finale that won PBC’s KO of the Year award, silenced his critics and reaffirmed his position among the elite super middleweights.

1

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

Date: October 31, 2020 Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio Title: Davis’ WBA Lightweight & Santa Cruz’s WBA Super Featherweight World Titles Background: On Halloween Night in San Antonio, Gervonta “Tank” Davis delivered one of the most frightening endings in modern boxing history. Santa Cruz, a four-division world champion and respected Mexican warrior, represented the most accomplished opponent of Davis’ young career—and a serious threat with his fan-friendly style and relentless approach in the ring. Davis, known for his explosive knockout ability, entered the fight as a rising star in boxing, with an undefeated record and a reputation for spectacular finishes. Already a two-division champion, Davis aimed to showcase his skills on a bigger stage, as he made his first pay-per-view event headliner, marking a pivotal moment in his career. The fight carried additional intrigue as both fighters put their titles on the line in a rare cross-division showdown at 130 and 135 pounds. And it was as good as advertised as both men went to war from the opening bell. The high-octane back and forth crescendoed in the sixth round when Davis landed a devastating left uppercut, knocking out Santa Cruz in one of the most memorable finishes fight fans had ever witnessed.

Honorable Mentions

Jermall Charlo vs. Julian Williams

Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2

Isaac Cruz vs. Diego Magdaleno

Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza

Robert Easter Jr. vs. Argenis Mendez

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja

David Morrell vs. Yamaguchi Falcao

Luis Ortiz vs. Razvan Cojanu

Adonis Stevenson vs. Thomas Williams

Yenifel Vicente vs. Juan Dominguez

Rau’shee Warren vs. Damien Vazquez

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2

Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne 2