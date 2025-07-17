Butaev vs. Borrego for WBA Intercontinental Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, July 19, Moscow’s International Boxing Center Luzhniki will host a clash of styles as Russia’s Radzhab Butaev (15-1, 12 KOs) squares off against Mexico’s José Miguel Borrego (22-4, 18 KOs) with the WBA Intercontinental Super Welterweight title on the line.

Nicknamed “The Python,” Butaev returns to action after nearly 20 months on the sidelines. His last outing came in November 2023, when he forced Fazliddin Gaibnazarov to retire mid-fight. At 31, the former WBA Regular Welterweight World Champion is stepping up to 154 pounds with something to prove—and he plans to make a statement in front of his home crowd.

Standing in his way is Borrego, a 27-year-old knockout artist riding a four-fight win streak, including a brutal stoppage of Jhony Navarrete in April. With an 82% KO rate and a relentless, forward-pressure style, the Mexican is looking to make his presence felt in his first fight in Eastern Europe.

It’s a classic matchup of precision vs. power: Butaev will look to control distance and pace with his technical skillset, while Borrego aims to overwhelm with volume and brute force.

For Butaev, it’s a chance to reestablish himself on the world stage. For Borrego, it’s a golden opportunity to crash the rankings and shake up the division.

On Saturday night in Moscow, one man will rise—and one will be forced to regroup. The ring will have the final say.