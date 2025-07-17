“It’s Going to Be Explosive” – World Boxing Association

Just days away from the biggest fight of his career, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) is locking in his final preparations for a high-stakes rematch with undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) this Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium. On the line: the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles—and a shot at redemption.

Dubois has been putting in the hard work at camp, zeroing in on his defense, footwork, and stamina. His team has brought in southpaw sparring partners to mimic Usyk’s slick, technical style, and doubled down on explosive strength training to build pressure and power. The Brit enters the ring riding a four-fight win streak, including a devastating knockout of Anthony Joshua in September 2024 that cemented his position as a legitimate challenger.

“I feel sharp, and I’m ready to go,” Dubois said. “I want this to be an explosive fight—and it will be. I’m looking forward to leaving everything in the ring and getting the job done.”

When asked about the outcome, he didn’t hold back: “I’m coming for all the belts. It’s going to be a devastating knockout, no doubt. A brutal, brutal KO.”

At 27, Dubois knows this is his shot at redemption. In their first meeting, he dropped Usyk with a body shot ruled low by the referee—a decision that sparked controversy. With more experience and strategic adjustments under his belt, Dubois believes this time the story will be different.

Hungry for glory and driven by the roar of the home crowd, Dubois is aiming to shake up the heavyweight landscape. Come Saturday night, the ring will deliver the final verdict.