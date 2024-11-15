Riyadh Season Latino Night | FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE-EN ESPAÑOL





Latino Night – in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16. The main event is co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and BOXXER and features a massive unification fight between history-making WBA Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico in hot pursuit of becoming undisputed in the division. His first step will be challenging WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) of Bournemouth, United Kingdom. The entire Zurdo vs. Billam-Smith undercard will be present to promote their upcoming bouts to press. Golden Boy’s “Latino Night” will be the first Riyad Season event made available for fight fans to enjoy for free worldwide.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #riyadhseason #latinonight #pressconference

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl