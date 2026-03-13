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Live Weigh-In | Dickens v Cacace – O'Leary v Hughes | St Patrick's Day Weekend 🍀

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 12 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jazza Dickens, Anthony Cacace, Pierce O’Leary and Maxi Hughes weigh-in ahead of Saturday night’s stacked card in Dublin.

Watch the full card live and exclusively on DAZN this Saturday night from 7pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

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