Anderson Silva Reveals Why He Fears Mike Tyson & Talks Jake Paul | ART OF WARD





Who better to discuss the upcoming #PaulTyson mega-fight than a true legend of the fight game—Anderson Silva! In this exclusive conversation, the MMA icon and recent boxer against Jake Paul sits down with Andre Ward to break down the much-anticipated bout between “Iron” Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Anderson shares his expert insights into what each fighter needs to do to secure the win and why this fight is a huge boost for the sport of boxing. He also reveals why he would never step into the ring with Mike Tyson, citing his deep respect for Tyson’s fearsome power and his love for life!

Don’t miss out on this legendary conversation between two of the sport’s greatest minds. 🔥

The full interview between Andre & Anderson will be coming out at a future date.

Watch Andre’s interview with Mike Tyson: https://youtu.be/T8jSZ2p3xlQ

