Benavidez vs. Morrell LA Press Conference HIGHLIGHTS

Undefeated light heavyweight stars David “El Monstro” Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. went face-to-face Tuesday at a press conference in Los Angeles before they meet for Benavidez’s Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title and Morrell’s WBA Light Heavyweight Title in the main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, February 1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference also featured WBC Featherweight World Champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and former unified world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., as they meet in a much-anticipated rematch in the co-main event.

Also at Tuesday’s press conference was fan-favorite and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, who meets hard-charging contender Angel Fierro in an all-Mexican pay-per-view undercard attraction, and rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. and former unified champion Jeison Rosario, who square off in the pay-per-view opener.

