Andre Ward REVEALS His First Meeting with Andre Berto

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CWg6JiSSanw

Andre Ward opens up about his early encounter with Andre Berto during their amateur boxing days. The two future champions crossed paths before either reached professional stardom. Ward shares the untold story of their first sparring sessions and mutual respect.

