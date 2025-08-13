FLYING SQUIRRELS ANNOUNCE 2026 HOME GAME SCHEDULE AT CARMAX PARK – DiBella Entertainment

The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced their 2026 home game schedule on Monday afternoon. The inaugural home game at CarMax Park is set for Tuesday, April 7.

In their first season at CarMax Park, the Flying Squirrels will host a 69-game home schedule beginning in April and running through mid-September.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2026 FLYING SQUIRRELS HOME SCHEDULE

“Our incredibly loyal and passionate fan base has waited 15 years for this moment,” Flying Squirrels Managing Partner Lou DiBella said. “We can officially start the countdown to April 7, 2026, and our first game at CarMax Park. It will be a celebration like no other.”

Game times and individual-game ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.

2026 FLYING SQUIRRELS HOME GAME SCHEDULE

April 7-12 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

April 21-26 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

May 5-10 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

May 19-24 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

June 2-7 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

June 9-14 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

June 23-28 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

July 17-19 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

July 21-26 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

August 4-9 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)

August 25-30 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

September 8-13 vs. Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

The Flying Squirrels have 18 home games remaining in The Diamond’s final season, beginning with this week’s homestand against the Altoona Curve. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.