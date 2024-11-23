'You Don't Believe In Yourself' 🍿 Liam Paro Vs Richardson Hitchins: Face Off





The countdown is well and truly on. Don’t miss Liam Paro & Richardson Hitchins go at it in the build-up to December 7’s clash in Puerto Rico, live on DAZN, in this special Face Off Episode. Tensions are running high between the pair!

#ParoHitchins #LiamParo #RichardsonHitchins

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.