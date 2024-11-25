Who Is Pat Brown? – “Having A Tear Up Is My Guilty Pleasure”





Introducing the next star of British boxing, Pat Brown. The 2024 Olympian, who is trained by Nigel Travis and Jamie Moor, has now turned over as professional with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing and will make his highly anticipated debut in 2025.

