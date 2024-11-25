PBC Fight Anniversary: Benavidez vs Andrade | November 25, 2023





In a historic fight, David Benavidez showcased his incredible power and skill, knocking out the previously undefeated Demetrius Andrade. Benavidez’s relentless pressure and devastating punches overwhelmed Andrade, leading to a stunning knockout victory. This fight solidified Benavidez’s position as one of the most feared boxers in the middleweight division.

Watch the full fight of Benavidez vs Andrade here: https://youtu.be/HWW5g_XO_tc?si=UxEqtMZ9B7nNck86

