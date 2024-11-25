WBA Future semifinals left great sensations in Mexico  – World Boxing Association

The semifinals of the WBA Future of Mexican Boxing arrived this weekend full of action and excitement. The event, which has been held since October 26 in Mexico City, lived its second-to-last day this weekend and featured great bouts of fighters of different ages.

This WBA project aims to give opportunities to young fighters and contribute to their development and progress, so it has been gratifying to see Mexican talent up close in these days of action by the hand of Decision Divided, Sport Boxing MX and the representative of the pioneer organization, Ricardo Chew.

This time there were 80 fighters and 40 bouts in which elimination rounds of the tournament were disputed in addition to other fights that completed a great day of boxing and with a great presence of public and close to the protagonists.

The WBA congratulates the effort of the organizers for this great project and is anxious to know what the final day will bring, which will be on December 8 and will have the awards ceremony after five great days of activity.