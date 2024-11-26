Andre Ward Spars Kevin Newman II | THE ART OF WARD





Watch as boxing legend Andre Ward steps into the ring with rising Super Middleweight contender Kevin Newman II for an intense sparring session at Roy Jones Jr. Gym in Pensacola, Florida. With Roy Jones Jr. himself watching from the corner, this session offers a rare glimpse into the training and technique of some of the sport’s best fighters. Don’t miss the action, the strategy, and the skill on full display!

Full link-up in Florida is here: https://youtu.be/vvaRETEmb6s

Other Sparring Sessions: https://youtu.be/W7tDZbUsUiQ

#AndreWard #KevinNewmanII #RoyJonesJr #Boxing #Sparring #SuperMiddleweight #Training #BoxingLegends #PensacolaBoxing #FightCamp

Listen on Apple podcasts:

ART OF WARD – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

All The Smoke – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752

KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392

BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016

Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955

Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444

Listen on Spotify podcasts:

ART OF WARD – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j

KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd

BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK

Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo

Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX

Instagram:

ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke

All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/

Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/

Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/

Tik Tok:

ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions

Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat

KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba

X:

ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing

All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod

Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat

KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG

Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_