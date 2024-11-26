Victor Ramirez is won Fedebol WBA champion  – World Boxing Association

The Argentine heavyweight, Victor Emilio Ramirez was consecrated by knockout in the first round as Fedebol champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) against the experienced Bolivian, Ricky Torrez.

The 10-round bout was the main event of the evening organized by Silvia Portillo, which took place at the Polideportivo Vecinal San Francisco Solano, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was a fight with emotion from the first second, with no study of the fighters and constant exchanges. In the same way, Ramirez went from less to more, at all times looking for his opponent with strong combinations, where he managed to knock down the Bolivian twice and the second time was the definitive to end the commitment.

News of Victor Ramirez

Born in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Victor Emilio Ramirez, faced his second fight of the year, achieving the first victory of 2024. It is worth remembering that last March he lost in the fast way in the eighth round in Germany against the local Peter Kadiru (19-1).

Throughout 2023, he began by winning by knockout in the third round in Argentina against Carlos Adán Jerez (45-24-4), later, in September, he won again by knockout in the eighth round against Esteban Raúl “Oso” López (12-12-1).

Ramirez (31-5-1 / 25 KO), 40 years old, has a knockout power above 80%. He has four wins in his most recent five fights, all by knockout.

Ricky Torrez’s current status

The 45-year-old native of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, Ricky Torrez (30-9-1 / 21 KO) stepped into the ring for the second time this year, where he earned his third loss since 2016. Likewise, at the beginning of 2024 he won by knockout in the second round against his compatriot, Julio Enrique Cuellar (16-10).