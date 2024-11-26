Delgado vs Khoudari this Friday in Panama  – World Boxing Association

Nataly Delgado will defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super flyweight belt against Rini Khoudari on Friday night at the Coliseo de Combates Pandeportes in Panama City.

The local fighter will defend her regional belt against the Colombian visitor in one of the fights of the event organized by All Star Boxing in the Central American country.

Delgado won her title against Bethy Franco last July 27 at the Arena de Colon in front of her people and now she will make her first defense against a South American opponent.

Khoudari is from Bogota and has been gaining professional experience until finding this great opportunity. It will be her second international experience after fighting in Mexico in 2023 and drawing against Maria Atilano in a six round fight.

Delgado has 15 wins, 7 losses and 2 draws, with 5 knockouts. Khoudari, on the other hand, has 6 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 3 knockouts.