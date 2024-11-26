“The Next Star Of British Boxing!” – Eddie Hearn Unveils Pat Brown Signing

What a turnout in Manchester! On just 24 hours notice, over 300 people filled the iconic Hallé St Peter’s venue to welcome Olympian Pat Brown to the pro game. Steve Bunce hosted a panel including promoter Eddie Hearn, manager Sam Jones and trainers Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis for this special celebration evening.
