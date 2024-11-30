Matchroom Radio Podcast ep79: David Diamante With Colin Jones





Former British, Commonwealth, European and three time World Welterweight Title challenger Colin Jones MBE joins David Diamante for episode 79 of the Matchroom Radio Podcast. ‘The Punch’ recalls his savage knockouts over Kirkland Laing and Hans Henrik Palm plus his World Title attempts against American duo Milton McCrory and Don Curry. The Welsh legend trains new Matchroom recruit Taylor Bevan this Saturday in Birmingham for his professional debut… In the same arena where he finished his against Curry!

