Home / Boxing Videos / “They Don't Like Us As A Family!” – An Inside Look: Sunny Edwards Vs Galal Yafai

“They Don't Like Us As A Family!” – An Inside Look: Sunny Edwards Vs Galal Yafai

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s time. Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai settle the score once and for all. Hear from both fighters and their fighting Brothers on why tonight’s main event in Birmingham means so much. It runs deep, it’s Bloodline.

#EdwardsYafai #Boxing #Bloodline

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“This Is A British Classic With World Title Ramifications” – Eddie Hearn On Edwards Vs Yafai

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai will go down as a classic …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved