Respect After Battle: Sunny Edwards Announces Retirement After Galal Yafai KO

What a win for Galal Yafai who sensationally stops Sunny Edwards in Birmingham to win the WBC interim Flyweight Title. Hear from both fighters plus Eddie Hearn in the immediate aftermath where Edwards announces his retirement from the sport.

