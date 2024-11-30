Respect After Battle: Sunny Edwards Announces Retirement After Galal Yafai KO Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos What a win for Galal Yafai who sensationally stops Sunny Edwards in Birmingham to win the WBC interim Flyweight Title. Hear from both fighters plus Eddie Hearn in the immediate aftermath where Edwards announces his retirement from the sport. #Boxing #EdwardsYafai * ANNOUNCES BATTLE Boxing Eddie Hearn Edwards Edwards Yafai Galal Galal Yafai Matchroom Boxing Respect RETIREMENT Sunny Sunny Edwards Yafai Yafai vs Edwards 2024-11-30 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest