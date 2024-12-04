Home / Boxing Videos / First Fight Week Face Off: Liam Paro Vs Richards Hitchins 🔞🍿

First Fight Week Face Off: Liam Paro Vs Richards Hitchins 🔞🍿

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s a fiery start to fight week as Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins exchange verbals on a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico just days before their IBF World 140lbs Title showdown!

#shorts #parohitchins #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Conor Benn Lets Hands Go As Ring Return Draws Closer 💨

23-0 Conor Benn works with trainer Tony Sims as a huge 2025 is just around …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved