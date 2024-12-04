Joel Mafauad is crowned WBA Fedelatin Champion – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, November 30, the Argentinean Joel Marcos Mafauad won a disputed fight against his experienced compatriot Alberto Palmetta by split decision to win the Fedelatin title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The 10-round 147-pound bout was the main event of the event organized by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box. It was held at the Casino de Buenos Aires in the Argentine capital and was broadcast live on TyC Sports.

A high intensity fight, from the beginning with constant exchanges, where Mafauad was always looking for a way to hurt in the soft areas. In the same way, both fighters had moments of highlights and protagonism, but the details, thanks to the initiative and effectiveness, leaned to the side of Pablo Chacon’s protégé. The judges’ scorecards were: 97-93 / 96-94 / 94-96.

Joel Mafauad’s current status

The native of Las Heras, Mendoza, Joel Mafauad, stepped into the ring for the third time in 2024, after defeating José María Pombo (18-26-1) by unanimous decision in his last fight. Likewise, in the middle of the year he defeated Marcelo Agustín Puebla (6-7) by decision.

Last year he faced two fights, he started off with a quick win in January against Cristian Ariel Reggiardo (10-7), while in May he lost a tough unanimous decision to Cristian Javier Ayala (13-2-1).

The 27-year-old Mafauad (12-1 / 4 KO) has a knockout power below 40%. He now has three wins in a row, and only one loss in his last five fights.

Alberto Palmetta’s current status

Alberto Palmetta, born in San Isidro, Buenos Aires, returned to fight in his homeland after a little more than three years. In the same way, he gets his second defeat in a row and the first in Argentina, in the middle of 2024 he lost by split decision in the United States against the Mexican, Jesus Eduardo Saracho (14-2-1).

Palmetta (19-3 / 13 KO), 34 years old, has three defeats in his last five fights. Likewise, throughout 2023, he began by losing by unanimous decision in North America to local Jamal James (28-2), while in his last bout of the year he won a unanimous decision over Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-3-1).