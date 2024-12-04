DMV Rivals: Tank vs Roach | March 1, 2025

Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis returns to defend his WBA Lightweight World Title against WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach on Saturday, March 1, Headlining A PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
