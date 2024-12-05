Eddie Hearn Talks Paro Vs Hitchins, Feb 22 & Boots Ennis Omission, Conor Benn Latest & More





We catchup with Eddie Hearn in Puerto Rico to breakdown Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins this Saturday, dissect the monster Feb 22 card in Riyadh and hear why Boots Ennis is not fighting Ortiz, the latest on Conor Benn vs Barrios or Eubank, Anthony Joshua’s return and the final shows of 2024.

