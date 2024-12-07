GB INSIDER | Scrappy Ramirez Is In The Lab! The ScrapShow Gets Ready For Battle Dec. 14th! (BTS)





In this episode of Golden Boy Insider…

Catch Up With John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez As He Prepares For His Return To The Ring After His First Learning Experience, As He Puts It, Or As Others Say 1st Loss.

Scrappy Has Been In The Gym With World Champions Like Zurdo Ramirez, Regis Prograis, And More To Help Him Overcome Adversity And Get That World Title Opportunity!

