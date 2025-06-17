A Clash of Styles for the NABA Gold Strap – World Boxing Association

On June 21, boxing returns with a vengeance to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as the “Rumble by the River” lights up the town. In the main event, hometown favorite Tre’Sean “Trigger” Wiggins will square off against the battle-tested Dakota Linger for the WBA NABA Gold welterweight title.

Wiggins (16-5-3, 9 KOs), a slick southpaw known for his technical skills and distance control, enters the ring at age 35 riding a wave of momentum. Fighting in front of his home crowd, he’s made it clear this is his time: “I’m ready to prove I’ve still got a lot left in the tank,” he recently told reporters.

But standing in his way is Linger (16-6-3, 6 KOs), a rugged brawler out of West Virginia with a pressure-heavy style and a granite chin. He’s not the flashiest, but he’s relentless—exactly the kind of opponent who turns a boxing match into a firefight. His game plan is no secret: cut the ring, close the gap, and drag Wiggins into the trenches.

This one’s a classic contrast in styles: Wiggins’ finesse versus Linger’s grit. Whoever controls the pace walks away with the belt—and with the hometown crowd firmly behind Wiggins, the atmosphere is shaping up to be electric.

Beyond the title, there’s more at stake. A win could propel either fighter closer to bigger opportunities on the WBA regional circuit. For both men, it’s not just a fight—it’s a career crossroads.