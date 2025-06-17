KO | Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez…KOllazo!

Oscar Collazo defeated Reyneris Gutierrez by TKO in the third round, successfully defending his WBO mini-flyweight title. Collazo, known as “El Pupilo”, landed a powerful combination that dropped Gutierrez, leading to the referee stopping the fight at 2:37 of the round.
Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez | January 27, 2024 | Footprint Center – Phoenix, Arizona
