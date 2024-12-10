😤 David Benavidez reveals which of his opponents pissed him off the most | #BenavidezMorrell

😤 David Benavidez reveals which of his opponents pissed him off the most, but says David Morrell may not be far behind!
#BenavidezMorrell
😤 David Benavidez reveals which of his opponents pissed him off the most, but says David Morrell may not be far behind!
#BenavidezMorrell
Tags * Benavidez benavidez vs morrell benavidez vs plant BenavidezMorrell Boxing Caleb Plant David David Benavidez david morrell Opponents PBC Pissed Premier Boxing Champions REVEALS sweet science
THE ART OF WARD is back with another boxing legend! This week, Andre Ward sits …