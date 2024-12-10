“I'll Be The Best Heavyweight Of This Generation” Australian Teremoana Jr Eyes History





Fresh from competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Australian Teremoana Teremoana continues his journey as professional in Monte-Carlo this Saturday, December 10. The 4-0 (4 KO’s) Heavyweight believes he will gone down in the history books!

#AkhmadalievEspinoza #Teremoana #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.