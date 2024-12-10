Home / Boxing Videos / “I'll Be The Best Heavyweight Of This Generation” Australian Teremoana Jr Eyes History

“I'll Be The Best Heavyweight Of This Generation” Australian Teremoana Jr Eyes History

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Fresh from competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Australian Teremoana Teremoana continues his journey as professional in Monte-Carlo this Saturday, December 10. The 4-0 (4 KO’s) Heavyweight believes he will gone down in the history books!

#AkhmadalievEspinoza #Teremoana #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Roy Jones Jr. Breaks Down His Legendary Boxing Journey | THE ART OF WARD

THE ART OF WARD is back with another boxing legend! This week, Andre Ward sits …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved