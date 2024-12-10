“I'll Be The Best Heavyweight Of This Generation” Australian Teremoana Jr Eyes History

Fresh from competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Australian Teremoana Teremoana continues his journey as professional in Monte-Carlo this Saturday, December 10. The 4-0 (4 KO’s) Heavyweight believes he will gone down in the history books!
