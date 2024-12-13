Home / Boxing Videos / Hard Days Night! Live Launch Press Conference | Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny | #CainEdwards #StrandBaluta

Hard Days Night! Live Launch Press Conference | Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny | #CainEdwards #StrandBaluta

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



We’re live from Liverpool for the launch press conference for Nick Ball’s world title defence against TJ Doheny. Also featuring on the card are Andrew Cain vs Charlie Edwards and Brad Strand takes on Ionut Baluta.

