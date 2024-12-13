Hard Days Night! Live Launch Press Conference | Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny | #CainEdwards #StrandBaluta





We’re live from Liverpool for the launch press conference for Nick Ball’s world title defence against TJ Doheny. Also featuring on the card are Andrew Cain vs Charlie Edwards and Brad Strand takes on Ionut Baluta.

Tickets on sale now at ticketquarter.co.uk

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing