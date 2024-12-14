Home / Boxing Videos / “If We Don't Wear These, There's No Fight!” – Chev Clarke Vs Leonardo Mosquea Glove Selection

“If We Don't Wear These, There's No Fight!” – Chev Clarke Vs Leonardo Mosquea Glove Selection

Matchroom Boxing



More drama from another glove selection meeting this time for the European Cruiserweight Title, Chev Clarke Vs Leonardo Mosquea. Both teams go back n’ forth before an agreement is made. Don’t miss the fight tonight live on DAZN!

