GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT| Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel Prelim Bouts





The DAZN undercard has been finalized for the anticipated clash of power between two world title contenders, NABO Welterweight Titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2-0, 16 KOs) and undefeated knockout artist and NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs). The 12-round main event will take place on Saturday, December 14, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., and broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Doors to the venue open at 1:00 p.m. PT, the Golden Boy Fight Night: Rocha vs. Curiel Prelims livestream begins at 1:00 p.m. PT, and the DAZN Broadcast will kickstart at 5:00 p.m. PT.

On the Golden Boy Fight Night: Rocha vs. Curiel Prelims that are streamed live on the Golden Boy YouTube Channel, Tijuana, Mexico’s Jorge “El Niño De Oro” Chavez (12-0, 8 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super bantamweight fight against Ruben Casero (12-3, 4 KOs) of Colonia, Uruguay. In a six-round super bantamweight fight, Sonora, Mexico’s Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (5-0, 3 KOs) will measure up against former world champion challenger of General Santos City, Philippines, Garen Diagan (10-5, 5 KOs). Moreno Valley’s Joshua “El Americano” Garcia (9-0, 4 KOs) will fight Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (2-1, 1 KO) of Omaha, Nebraska in a six-round super featherweight match.

Also on the prelims, Ventura, California’s Ricardo Ruvalcaba (12-0-1, 10 KOs) will participate in a six-round super lightweight medley, and Fabian Guzman (5-0, 5 KOs) of Orange will participate in a four-round super welterweight fight with both of their opponents soon to be announced. Opening fight night, Amarillo, Texas’ Javier Meza will make his professional debut against Findley, Ohio’s David Music (0-1) in a four-round super lightweight bout.

