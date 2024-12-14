Home / Boxing Videos / “Inoue, We're Coming!” – Murodjon Akhmadaliev & Eddie Hearn Call Out

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“Vacate Or Fight!”- Murodjon Akhmadaliev & Eddie Hearn Eye Naoya Inoue After Espinoza KO

What a win for Murodjon Akhmadaliev who wins the WBA interim Super Bantamweight Title in …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved