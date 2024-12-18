Olekander Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Grand Arrivals LIVE | UNIFIED Heavyweight World Titles #RiyadhSeason





Watch the debut of People’s Fighters as they present a huge night of championship boxing from the Liverpool Exhibition Centre. Dayan Gonzalez vs Wira Mikham headline as they fight for the IBO World Featherweight Title in an undefeated matchup. Also, see home grown talent such as Alex Murphy, Gerome Warburton, James Metcalf, Tom Rafferty and knockout artist Jack Turner as they look to continue adding wins to their respective records. Lastly, see exciting prospects like Nelson Birchall, Steven Cairns, Jack Power & Lucas Biswana who round up an amazing card brought to you live from Liverpool.

